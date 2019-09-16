Clear

High Life Expectancy

Olmsted Co. ranked 43rd in the nation for highest life expectancy

to noon./// roughly 82 years. that's the average life expectancy in olmsted county. according to data from the institute for health metrics and evaluation á olmsted county is one of the top 50 counties in the u.s. with the highest life expectancy á ranking 43rd. rochester residents char (shar) and tom claude were out for a walk today staying active... they think the city's activity levels and access to mayo clinic may play a role in i think just the culture of rochester and the whole county with the medical stuff and access to it helps stevens county in minnesota and winneshiek á bremer á and sioux counties in iowa made the top 50.///
