Speech to Text for Clean Water Council Tour

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

it may seem like a dry subject á but water quality is something everyone should care about. in 2008 á minnesotans voted to protect the state's water. just over 10 years later á the clean water council and state legislators are touring our region to see how the legacy ammendement is making a difference here. kimt news 3's annalise johnson joined the bus tour and joins us live. annalise? xxx george á cascade creek here in rochester was the starting the point for the tour. the clean water council learned about the restoration of the stream bank. from there á they headed to chatfield and into fillmore county. xxx nat: water minnesota voters passed the legacy ammendment in 2008, creating a special tax for the clean water fund. it went into action in 2009... 10 years later á local geologist and preston's national trout center director jeff broberg says the tax funding is helping. "we see a real distinct impact on how the money is spent and people all over the country are envious of minnesota's commitment to clean water and our outdoor legacy." today á the clean water council and legislators are touring local projects financed by the clean water fund. that includes stops at big spring in fountain and the root river in preston. "this year we decided to concentrate on the southeast and its specific and unusual geology in which there are sinkholes, there are springs like this that simply don't exist in the numbers in the rest of the state." the unique topography here means unique challenges. "because the soil is thin and the rock is fractured, everything that's on the surface infiltrates the groundwater moreáso than runs off." "many of these places and in this spring, the nitrate levels are higher than the allowable limits for human health and so trying to figure out are there things we the legacy ammendment's sales tax increase ends in 2034. at that point á the future of this funding is in the hands of legislators and you á minnesota voters. live in rochester annalise johnson kimt news 3. thank you annalise. after the stop in preston, the bus tour made its way to grand meadow. the clean water council tours a part of the state every other