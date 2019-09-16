Speech to Text for Money Stolen from Taxi Driver

crime./// no arrests yet after authorities say a north iowa taxi ride turned criminal. kimt news 3's alex jirgens joins us live now in mason city. alex á what do we know at this hour?xxx george á between 5:30 and 6 aám sunday... amy picked up two people from this yes way on north federal in mason city. when they got to their destination in manly á she noticed some money missing.xxx amy hartman got a call from dispatch sunday. "i went and picked up these young men, two of them, and took them to manly. when i dropped them off, i stopped at casey's and i went to get my money envelope, and it was gone." that's never happened to her or her fellow drivers. she's out 165 dollars, money she desperately needs. "120 of it was mine and 45 was for big o tires to get my oil changed in my cab." richard paulsen drives too, and rejects the notion he should pack heat. "only thing i have is god, and if it's going to happen to me, it's going to happen. i pray that it doesn't. we as taxi drivers should not carry weapons on us because they could probably be used against us as well." paulsen suggests cab companies add cameras. "when something like that happens, they can be reviewed by the police department and catch these crooks." amy has a message for those who swiped her money. "crime doesn't pay. give the money back. that's my livelihood that you took. that's my bill money. i got bills to pay just like their parents do. i'm not angry with them, i'm just worth count sheriff dan fanke (fank) tells me that they do have a suspect á though no arrests have been made yet á and they are planning to press charges. live in mason city á alex jirgens á kimt news 3./// thank you alex. we reached out to the owner of express taxi about installing security cameras in their vehicle fleet. they will be having a meeting about it sometime this week.///