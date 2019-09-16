Speech to Text for Weather cast 9/16

i'm joined now by kimt stormteam three meteorologist sean macadayá sean it's beautiful out there today./// warmer weather has arrived and it's not going anywhere for a while. we could call it summer's last hurrah as the season slowly comes to an end. astronomical fall officially begins september 23rd, so the week long countdown begins today... and with it comes a plethora of above average temperatures. where temps normally fall in the low to mid 70 range this time of the year, we'll see temps nearly 10 degrees above that from now into the weekend! temps will rise into the middle 80s today and tuesday before steadily slipping lower. by sunday, temps will return to the low 70s. for now, there is a chance of storms wednesday morning as an upper level disturbance moves through the area. rain will remain on tap for the remainder of the work week. today: am fog/mostly sunny highs: mid 80s winds: sse 5á15, gusts near 20 mph tonight: mostly cloudy lows: mid 60s winds: s 5á10 mph tuesday: partly sunny highs: mid 80s winds: s 5á10 mph tuesday night: partly cloudy / warmer weather has arrived and it's not going anywhere for a while. we could call it summer's last hurrah as the season slowly comes to an end. astronomical fall officially begins september 23rd, so the week long countdown begins today... and with it comes a plethora of above average temperatures. where temps normally fall in the low to mid 70 range this time of the year, we'll see temps nearly 10 degrees above that from now into the weekend! temps will rise into the middle 80s today and tuesday before steadily slipping lower. by sunday, temps will return to the low 70s. for now, there is a chance of storms wednesday morning as an