Clear

Boat Landings Closed for Dredging Project

The long-awaited dredging process in Albert Lea is well underway in phase one. Today, the highway 13 boat landing is closed due to repairs for the project.

Posted: Sep 16, 2019 5:22 PM
Updated: Sep 16, 2019 5:22 PM
Posted By: Brianna Sitkowski

Speech to Text for Boat Landings Closed for Dredging Project

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

process in albert lea is well underway in phase one. today á the highway 13 boat landing is closed due to repairs for the project. andy henschel oversees the project and says the second phase will start next year. originally á the project was supposed to have just two phases. but after the work began they noticed in order to get the best results, they needed to add a third phase.xxx tens
Mason City
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 85°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 85°
Austin
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 81°
Charles City
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 81°
Rochester
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 81°
Summer's last hurrah is upon us as the summer season slowly comes to an end
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

High Life Expectancy

Image

Clean Water Council Tour

Image

Money Stolen from Taxi Driver

Image

Weather cast 9/16

Image

Boat Landings Closed for Dredging Project

Image

School flu shot clinic

Image

Healthiest School in America

Image

Tracking the Monarch butterfly's flight path

Image

My Money: When should students get a debit card

Image

Click it or Ticket starts today

Community Events