Speech to Text for School flu shot clinic

on a hot summerálike day like today á it's hard to believe á but flu season is right around the corner. olmsted medical center á mayo clinic á public health departments á and local schools are teaming up á to offer vaccinations at nearly all schools in olmsted county á and also kasson mantorville in dodge county. today á the first clinic of the year was held at byron high school. i was there á finding out why it's so important for not only students á but all of us á to protect ourselves this flu season.xxx (2 secs of nats) dozens of students á lined up á ready to get vaccinated. "we are having our school located immunization clinic. we have students come in and they are able to get their flu vaccine right in school.' 'research shows that a healthy adult, like myself, has about a seven percent chance of getting the flu any given season. but for school kids, like those right here at byron high school, that chance goes up to 20 percent." "we definitely see a lot of the flu and those students are often out, they miss up to five days with you know, high fever, and the body aches." this clinic is a way to prevent that unpleasant á and dangerous á situation from happening. "it's fast, easy convenient, kids are out of school usually less than ten minutes. parents just sign their student up online and we take care of the rest." a simple á and nearly painless way á to protect not only these students á but also those most at risk for influenza á including the very young á and the eldery. "we know vaccination is the best way to prevent an outbreak in the so when should you get the flu shot? according to the centers for disease control á it takes about two weeks after the vaccination for antibodies that protect against the flu to develop in your body. so it's recommended that you get the vaccine by the end of october? and what about the fear that the flu shot will actually cause you to get sick? we're going to get to the bottom of that á coming up a little later in this newscast./// a