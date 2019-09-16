Clear

Healthiest School in America

Kids at Sumner Elementary school in Austin are setting the example.The school was recognized as one of the healthiest schools in america.

Posted: Sep 16, 2019 5:16 PM
Updated: Sep 16, 2019 5:16 PM
Posted By: Brianna Sitkowski

Speech to Text for Healthiest School in America

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

sumner elementary school in austin received a huge honor today. it was named one of the healthiest school in america by the alliance for a healthier generation you can one example why with kids playing outside and enjoying the nice weather. alisa bawek is one of the teachers at the school. she's proud the students are being recognized for their healthy choices. and says the staff often strive to be positive role models for the kids.xxx "a lot of us here we pride ourselves not only as staff making healthy choices in the building we don't drink pop or anything like that here and that shows our students that its okay to make those healthy choices even adults do." sumner elementary is one of 355 schools named for the honor./// concerns about the safety
Mason City
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 85°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 85°
Austin
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 81°
Charles City
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 81°
Rochester
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 81°
Summer's last hurrah is upon us as the summer season slowly comes to an end
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

High Life Expectancy

Image

Clean Water Council Tour

Image

Money Stolen from Taxi Driver

Image

Weather cast 9/16

Image

Boat Landings Closed for Dredging Project

Image

School flu shot clinic

Image

Healthiest School in America

Image

Tracking the Monarch butterfly's flight path

Image

My Money: When should students get a debit card

Image

Click it or Ticket starts today

Community Events