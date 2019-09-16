Speech to Text for Healthiest School in America

sumner elementary school in austin received a huge honor today. it was named one of the healthiest school in america by the alliance for a healthier generation you can one example why with kids playing outside and enjoying the nice weather. alisa bawek is one of the teachers at the school. she's proud the students are being recognized for their healthy choices. and says the staff often strive to be positive role models for the kids.xxx "a lot of us here we pride ourselves not only as staff making healthy choices in the building we don't drink pop or anything like that here and that shows our students that its okay to make those healthy choices even adults do." sumner elementary is one of 355 schools named for the honor./// concerns about the safety