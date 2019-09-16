Clear
SEVERE WX : Dense Fog Advisory View Alerts

Click it or Ticket starts today

Today is the start of the 'Click it or Ticket' Initiative that cracks down on wearing seatbelts in the state of Minnesota.

Posted: Sep 16, 2019 7:29 AM
Updated: Sep 16, 2019 7:29 AM
Posted By: Helen Starrs

Speech to Text for Click it or Ticket starts today

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

happ. now happening nowá á expect to see more patrols out starting today. throughout the state of minnesota, many law enforcement agencies will be on the lookout to make sure you're wearing your seatbelt. kimt news 3's annalisa pardo joins us live to explain. ninetyásix people. that's how many unbuckled drivers were killed last year in minnesota. starting todayá more than 300 agencies across the states will be participating in the click it or ticket campaign. the goal is simple á get people to buckle up when they hit the roads. the extra enforcement runs through september 28th. minnesota law states that drivers and passengers in all seating positions must be buckled or seated in the correct child restraint. failing to buckle up continues to be a factor in minnesota traffic fatalities... along with speeding á impaired driving á and distractions./// officers also want to remind drivers and passengers to speak up. if you're the driver, you can refuse to move until everyone is buckled, and passengers can also speak up if the driver isn't.
Mason City
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 64°
Albert Lea
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 63°
Rochester
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 60°
Summer's last hurrah is upon us as the summer season slowly comes to an end
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Click it or Ticket starts today

Image

New church launches in Rochester

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Monday

Image

Celebrating the meaning of preserving

Image

Young volunteers come together in north Iowa

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Tracking summer's last hurrah

Image

Weather Forecast 9/15

Image

Learning about water quality

Image

Tracking the Monarch butterfly's flight path

Image

Filling the boot for Easter Seals

Community Events