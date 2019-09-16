Clear
New church launches in Rochester

This weekend saw the opening for "the Echo Church".

Helen Starrs

a new church in rochester. music: i decided i'm not giving up andy and christy cass, pictured here, launched "the echo church" over the weekend. they say they are starting a new church to accommodate all the new people coming to town. with this church, they also want to give a new take on religion... and show people it isn't as restrictive as some may i think sometimes what we do is we begin to put tradition in front of people. and we want jesus to be the center of this church and center of people's lives, and we want that to be the center of this church. it was a successful launch day for the church, hundreds of people came out for the 9 and
Summer's last hurrah is upon us as the summer season slowly comes to an end
