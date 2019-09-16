Speech to Text for New church launches in Rochester

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a new church in rochester. music: i decided i'm not giving up andy and christy cass, pictured here, launched "the echo church" over the weekend. they say they are starting a new church to accommodate all the new people coming to town. with this church, they also want to give a new take on religion... and show people it isn't as restrictive as some may i think sometimes what we do is we begin to put tradition in front of people. and we want jesus to be the center of this church and center of people's lives, and we want that to be the center of this church. it was a successful launch day for the church, hundreds of people came out for the 9 and