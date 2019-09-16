Speech to Text for Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Monday

welcome back... it's xx:xx on this monday morning. let's check in now with storm team 3 meteorologist sara knox for a check of today's weather forecast... warmer weather has arrived and it's not going anywhere for a while. we could call it summer's last hurrah as the season slowly comes to an end. astronomical fall officially begins september 23rd, so the week long countdown begins today... and with it comes a plethora of above average temperatures. where temps normally fall in the low to mid 70 range this time of the year, we'll see temps nearly 10 degrees above that from now into the weekend! temps will rise into the middle 80s today and tuesday before steadily slipping lower. by sunday, temps will return to the low 70s. in the meantime, a bit of fog will take time to burn off this early monday morning, but a healthy dose of sunshine will do the trick! a few more clouds will build back in tonight keeping overnight lows in the mid 60s. our next chance for showers and storms arrives on wednesday.