Clear
SEVERE WX : Dense Fog Advisory View Alerts

Celebrating the meaning of preserving

The event was held in Clear Lake.

Posted: Sep 16, 2019 6:59 AM
Updated: Sep 16, 2019 6:59 AM
Posted By: Jared Patterson

Speech to Text for Celebrating the meaning of preserving

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

what does it mean to preserve? it may mean to preserve food á your health á culture or even preserving the earth. at today's preservation celebration at the central gardens of north iowa... groups and vendors shared their ideas on what people can do to make preservation a part of your daily routine. that includes using laundry soap made from lard á reducing pollution á and sustainable agriculture. one of the vendors is the waukeeábased agriácultured foods... which specializes in fermented foods. owner sarah underberg believes fermenting foods is one way of preserving your health á as there are a lot of benefits.xxx "it's really great for á probiotic á digestive enzymes that allow you to digest food and get the nutrients out. it makes tumeric 40% more available to your body. it's a powerhouse, and in our opinion, the missing link in our food chain." the event also featured a sampling food table from local vendors á with items ranging from pickles to jams.///
Mason City
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 64°
Albert Lea
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 63°
Rochester
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 60°
Summer's last hurrah is upon us as the summer season slowly comes to an end
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Click it or Ticket starts today

Image

New church launches in Rochester

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Monday

Image

Celebrating the meaning of preserving

Image

Young volunteers come together in north Iowa

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Tracking summer's last hurrah

Image

Weather Forecast 9/15

Image

Learning about water quality

Image

Tracking the Monarch butterfly's flight path

Image

Filling the boot for Easter Seals

Community Events