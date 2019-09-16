Speech to Text for Celebrating the meaning of preserving

what does it mean to preserve? it may mean to preserve food á your health á culture or even preserving the earth. at today's preservation celebration at the central gardens of north iowa... groups and vendors shared their ideas on what people can do to make preservation a part of your daily routine. that includes using laundry soap made from lard á reducing pollution á and sustainable agriculture. one of the vendors is the waukeeábased agriácultured foods... which specializes in fermented foods. owner sarah underberg believes fermenting foods is one way of preserving your health á as there are a lot of benefits.xxx "it's really great for á probiotic á digestive enzymes that allow you to digest food and get the nutrients out. it makes tumeric 40% more available to your body. it's a powerhouse, and in our opinion, the missing link in our food chain." the event also featured a sampling food table from local vendors á with items ranging from pickles to jams.///