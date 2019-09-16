Speech to Text for Young volunteers come together in north Iowa

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

each year á the visitation parish in stacyville holds a fall festival to raise money for their church. one part of it was almost not held this year á but thanks to the work of some of their younger members á all went according to plan. the kids carnival and games were about to be eliminated this year due to not enough volunteers. but 6th graders trace huismann (huesá man) and jaxson vroom and 5th grader zade schell took it upon themselves to save the carnival. they say it took a lot of work to make it happen á and are getting valuable lessons out of the experience.xxx "a lot of teamwork. takes a lot of patience, time. community service, raising money, taking lots of phone calls." the kids spent about two weeks getting everything