Weather Forecast 9/15

joined now by kimt storm team three meteorologist sean macaday... meteorlogical fall begins in almost exactly one week, with the autumn equinox occurring next monday september 23rd at 2:30 am. will summer come out for some lovin'? we're saying yes. on monday, a massive area of high pressure in the upper atmosphere will take hold of the area, and push the jet stream far to the north of the mnáia border. the result will be daily high temperatures into the mid 80s for monday and tuesday, cooling down slightly on wednesday. there is a great chance for some thick fog developing overnight sunday into monday morning given rising moisture levels sunday and an overnight low near 60s. monday will be mostly sunny, while clouds increase on tuesday when an upper level area of low pressure tries to cut into the massive area of high pressure. with this, there is a good chance for some storms wednesday morning between 1amá 1pm. today: decreasing clouds highs: low to mid 80s winds: light tonight: mostly clear lows: low 60s winds: light monday: morning fog, mostly sunny, high clouds later highs: mid 80s winds: calm to s 5á15mph sunday night: mostly cloudy thanks sean./// colder temperatures will soon