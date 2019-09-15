Speech to Text for Learning about water quality

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

spending today and tomorrow at a conference... learning about water quality in southeast minnesota. kimt news three's annalisa pardo went to day one of the conference and tells us about the growing water quality concerns in our region.xxx people with the twoáday conference will tour different water projects across southeast minnesota, including cascade creek right here in rochester. water nats what happens to the water here... can quickly affect the water in your home. that's why state workers and lawmakers are meeting to learn about the concerns of water in the area. frank jewell with the minnesota's clean water council explains that we live on what's called a "karst"... a unique geographic area, that is rich in limestone... making for a lot of holes, and easy for pollution to seep into our water. he gives an example of chemical products used to grow soybeans and corn. nitrates in particular from feeding the plants is likely to go down into the aquifer. during a presentation on sunday á lawmakers learned about challenges like contamination in private wells, increased rainfall, and how destination medical center may bring new water challenges. as we bring more and more people into our area, it becomes that much more important to be sure that we protect our sources of clean water.i mean more people means more pressure on our natural resources. on monday á the conference will tour different water projects that are suppported by the clean water fund... money from a sales tax increase passed in 2008. people will be able to see how the money is protecting or fixing the water in these projects. so we're looking at both the problems that are there and the people that have done with the money to make things better. attendees also hoping this conversation inspires people to learn more about the water coming into their homes, and testing it too. water quality is so important to health. i mean we wouldn't eat food that we knew was poisoned in some way, yet people don't know what's in their water. this is a critical health issue. to learn about steps you can take and resources that are available to keep drinking water clean... head to this story on our website kimt dot com. it will be under the local