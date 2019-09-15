Speech to Text for Tracking the Monarch butterfly's flight path

plants will be hibernating. and that means the butterflies will be packing up and heading south for the winter. kimt news 3's alex jirgens has the latest on how the migration has been.xxx it's the peak of the migration season for the monarch butterfly in north iowa. this weekend at the fossil prairie near rockford, they're asking for the public's help for me á i wasn't able to catch any. others were more fortunate. the goal á tag and track them through monarch watch. floyd county naturalist heidi reams is the one marking each one collected. "we typically buy 25 tags. last year, we filled all those tags, so this year, i upped it and got 50. i would love to get 50 tagged by the end of the migration." in floyd county á alex jirgens á kimt news 3./// if you do find a monarch butterfly yourself and would like to tag á the monarch watch website has the necessary information needed to submit it. if you'd like to check it out á we have the link on our website kimt dot com.///