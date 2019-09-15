Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Tracking the Monarch butterfly's flight path

It's a way to assist in the study of the Monarch Butterfly migration.

Posted: Sep 15, 2019 10:07 PM
Updated: Sep 15, 2019 10:07 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

Speech to Text for Tracking the Monarch butterfly's flight path

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

plants will be hibernating. and that means the butterflies will be packing up and heading south for the winter. kimt news 3's alex jirgens has the latest on how the migration has been.xxx it's the peak of the migration season for the monarch butterfly in north iowa. this weekend at the fossil prairie near rockford, they're asking for the public's help for me á i wasn't able to catch any. others were more fortunate. the goal á tag and track them through monarch watch. floyd county naturalist heidi reams is the one marking each one collected. "we typically buy 25 tags. last year, we filled all those tags, so this year, i upped it and got 50. i would love to get 50 tagged by the end of the migration." in floyd county á alex jirgens á kimt news 3./// if you do find a monarch butterfly yourself and would like to tag á the monarch watch website has the necessary information needed to submit it. if you'd like to check it out á we have the link on our website kimt dot com.///
Mason City
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 62°
Albert Lea
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 66°
Rochester
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 64°
A final blast of summer weather before meteorological fall in one week.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Learning about water quality

Image

Tracking the Monarch butterfly's flight path

Image

Filling the boot for Easter Seals

Image

WEATHER FORECAST 2 9/14

Image

'We won't stay silent' walk raises awareness for recovery

Image

Providing smoke alarms to homes in Southeast Minnesota.

Image

Walking to end Alzheimer's

Image

Sports OT: Part 2

Image

Sports Overtime Part 1

Image

Taking a look at your weekend forecast

Community Events