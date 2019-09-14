Speech to Text for Filling the boot for Easter Seals

away from the next horse ride day to easter seals camp sunnyside in ankeny. but it's never too too early to raise funds for next year's camp. today á members of the three rivers chapter of the pony express riders of iowa were filling the boot á collecting donations from travelers at the top of iowa rest stop near northwood. all of the donations go to kids who go to the camp that offers canoeing á horseback riding á nature trails and more. cindy thompson with the chapter says that the casino exit is the strongest location to collect donations.xxx "our biggest one we made here on the corner by the casino is about 1800 dollars. we usually average about a thousand, 12 hundred dollars in 4 hours." the group collected about 12 hundred dollars at