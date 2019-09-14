Speech to Text for WEATHER FORECAST 2 9/14

joined now by kimt storm team 3 meteorologist sean macaday... saturday evening brings another chance for severe weather. an approaching cold front á warm front duo will bring an active weather pattern in through the night. a strong warm front will raise daily high temperatures for the next few days into the low 80s. the warm front is also bringing with it significant moisture which will push dew points late saturday into the 60s. these high temps and dew points will help fuel any potential storms tonight that could kick off in anticipation of the cold front behind the warm front. upper level winds will be favorable for the development of supercells thunderstorm s that could pop out large hail, heavy rainfall, and even a tornado. all this said, the chance of this materializing is still relatively low. sunday through wednesday will be warmer than average again with the strong warm front that has moved through. skies will be partly to mostly sunny sunday and monday. today: mostly to partly cloudy highs: upper 70s winds: s 5á10 tonight: storms, chance for severe weather lows: low 60s winds: nw 5á10 mph sunday: decreasing clouds to mostly sunny highs: low 80s winds: calm sunday night: thanks sean.///