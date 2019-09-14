Speech to Text for Providing smoke alarms to homes in Southeast Minnesota.

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

should have... but we're learning not many do. a smoke alarm can alert you in the event of a fire in your home. today spectrum and the american red cross teamed up to provide smoke detectors to homes in rochester. káiámát news three's jeremiah wilcox gives us a look at the effort being made to provide smoke alarms everyone.xxx reporter: it's anyone's worst nightmare to have their home and their belongings up in smoke. spectrum and the local american red cross are teaming up to make sure our smoke alarms are ready. nat: smoke alarm vo:it's a sound no one wants to hear... but when you do you know to spring into action. sot: we already have documented 600 lives saved across the country because of these smoke alarms. vo:volunteers are spending their saturday... nat: door knocking vo:canvassing the zumbro ridge estates offering free smoke alarms to those in need. sot: we really started with the communities that are the highest risk in the case of a mobile home park you have homes that are in very close proximity to each other so really one house fire could effect sometimes multiple units. vo:according to the national fire protection association seven people die a day from house fires. the executive director of the american red cross southeast minnesota says more oftená the deadly fires are from homes without working smoke alarms. the detectors being offered today are tamper resistant. sot: if you burn your toast and your smoke alarm goes off you cant just go take out the battery and it's not annoying anymore. vo:they're not just installing free smoke alarms... they're also educating families on their plan of action in the event of a fire. something allie lechner is very thankful of. sot: some of the elderly people if they're taught too and they have a game plan if their smoke alarm goes off what do we do. there are homes i know out here that don't have working smoke alarms and to have those in there is extremely beneficial.we are so grateful. vo:volunteers are making sure all homes in the zumbro ridge estates are equipped. they will continue their efforts all across if you need a smoke alarm you can reach out to the american red cross or your local fire department and they'll give you an alarm