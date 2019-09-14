Speech to Text for Walking to end Alzheimer's

treament services in the community./// it's a disease that affects millions of people... alzheimer's. today á about 350 people took to the pavement in albert lea á walking in hopes of beating it. kimt news 3's alex jirgens talked with participants on why they're walking.xxx i'm speaking with one family who's been through it before á they're trying to get their message out to other families that may be affected by it. it's a disease where the common sign is forgetfulness . the jimenez family is no exception to this á jesse had signs ranging from forgetting and hiding things to paranoia and hallucinations.noticed thatg the newspaper. he pretended he was reading. forgetfulness ." jesse jimenez was diagnosed with lewy body dementia... a form of alzheimer's... and fought it for 15 years before passing away at the age of 78. since then á his family has been participating in various walks throughout minnesota. this year á their team has raised over 7 thousand dollars which will go towards the campaign fighting it. "everybody knew jesse, everybody knew our family. we did a lot to help the city of albert lea. it was one of those communities where everybody sponsors and helped and supported." debbie eddy is the executive director of the alzheimer's association of southern minnesota. for her... it's personal, as her dad fought alzheimer's for 7 years before passing away two years ago... with obvious signs not showing until well into the disease. "he couldn't remember his words, he couldn't remember my mother, he has 9 children and started forgetting the names of his children, and he has over 18 grandchildren and great grandchildren. he forgot how to turn the tractor on, we grew up on a farm for 45 years." "it's amazing how many people that you run into that are going through a similar situation. once they know that you have experienced it, they feel comfortable coming to you and talking about it." the chapter will hold another walk in owatonna tomorrow á with other walks scheduled for later this month. this year's fundraising goal is 48 thousand dollars.///