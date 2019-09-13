Speech to Text for Sports OT: Part 2

to make it another memorable game but they had a tough test in kasson. the komets looking to make it two straight wins, while the packers are trying to stay undefeated. austin starts off hot, it's a blocked punt by the packers. but they couldn't capitalize off the drive. kám's offense was rolling áá peyton wilke get's his team into the red zone. later in the drive he would punch it in for the score. komets win it 36 to 13, they moving south of rochester á the stewartville tigers with a huge matchup in the southeast. with an underrated pá eám squad in town. we start in the second half á everyone in a scramble looking for the football á but it's the crafty josh buri who has it as he falls into the endzone á touchdown tigers. the bulldogs aren't done á leo silha off to the left side and runs this on in to keep the bulldogs alive. but the tigers were just too much á tschetter connects with buri who runs it in. stewartville improves to 3á0 they win 39 to taking it down to far northern franklin county in sheffield tonight... west fork against central springs. despite pushes by the panthers dylan marker and chase berding á it would be met with warhawk defense. west fork would get their chance á and got on the board first. but when the panthers got it back á the ball would be picked off by kayden ames. west fork shuts out central to garner now á the cards up against the clear lake lions. it was a strong fight on both ends á with the lions leading 21 to 7 by half time. before the half though á both sides tried to make long drives to each others end zones to get score just enough. however á a couple of incomplete passes could not get it done for the lions. cards ball á pass to sam umbarger is good. just wasn't enough to beat the clock á and then the lions intercept it á but they couldn't quite finish it. final score... lions squeak by everyone is getting in on the action in floyd county tonight in charles city. brayden grosse will get the ball after the snap and take it for the first down next play... marcus cranshaw will drive this one to jordan carey and it's a first down trever heitz get a chance now advancing the comets to a first and ten now for the big play... ian collins will find an opening and the rochester grizzlies opened their 2019 season on the road tonight in milwaukee against the power. goals for the grizz came from. rochester opens the 20á19 season at the rochester rec center on september 20th against wausau. all of tonight's sports overtime would not have been possible without the help of our camera operators.... bri sitkowski á carlos oulman á and alex jirgens. and our director punching all of the controls in the back á megan tonn.