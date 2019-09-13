Speech to Text for Sports Overtime Part 1

between two undefeated programs, grand meadow and leroyá ostrander, the cardinals are coming off a road win against spring grove. both teams fired up in this undefeated showdown. after fumbling on their first possession, cardinals would take the next drive down the field.. carter johnson with the handoff to the outside and he breaks free for the first score of the game. grand meadow would take over but evan oehlke's pass is picked off, cardinals are feeling it. but the super larks would fire back, oehlke gets the qáb keeper and will find his way into the end zone. cardinals upset grand meadow 30 to 19 áá they're still undefeated. and a grudge match tonight between rockford and don bosco. in the early goings á the pass is complete to the don bosco dons ayden hahn á six for the dons. the dons were just too much á a struggle in the pocket but he comes up with fisher ordt. and the dons walk away with the win 64 to 14. albert lea hosting may o for its new stadium debut. we start in the first quarter á the pass off to the right side and it's complete to michael mankaka who turns on the afterburners and runs this one all the way to the house á mayo is on the board first. next drive after an interception á cade sheehan connects with ethan loeher á seven more for the sparties. and the spartans just make it look way too easy á sheehan to loeher again. and mayo downs the tigers tonight heading to rochester, lourdes hoping to avoid another upset tonigth. the lourdes eagles hosting the lake city tigers. this was a rough one for the eagles, nolan jurgenson drops back to pass but he's dropped by lá c's reid gastner. eagles are down at the break when the tigers go to punt but it's muffed and lake city recovers. today wasn't the day for lourdes, jurgenson fumbles the snap on the next drive. and then later in the possession jurgenson's pass is picked off. lác gets the upset 27 to crosstown rivalry as john marshall hosts the century panthers. there's no love lost between these two teams as evident by this, boom stick by the rockets on the century returner. but the panthers return the favor, isaiah huber rumbles and bumbles his way into the end zone. century leads it 20 to 7. they would tack on another around the outside. the panthers defeat the rockets 34 to 7.// there's big support for waverlyáshell rock tonight. it's a quick pass to reece wilson who will get himself through traffic and take it for six. the cadets will go for the extra point... and it's good. next drive... wilson will do it again taking in the the end zone for another touchdown. the cadets stick around á five more games of highlights plus scores headed your way after the break. you're watching sports overtime on kimt news three the