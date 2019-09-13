Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts

Furthering Her Education

Furthering her education

Posted: Sep 13, 2019 10:47 PM
Updated: Sep 13, 2019 10:47 PM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

Speech to Text for Furthering Her Education

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a mason city paraáeducator tested by tough times is getting a chance to further her education á thanks to the caring pregnancy center. kimt news 3's alex jirgens spoke to the recipent of a fulláride scholarship.xx x on the scene a woman that faced a life full of hardship is now able to further her education á thanks to a scholarship. abigail zavala has been tested by life. "i have had a lot of experience with different kinds of abuse, sexual abuse, domestic abuse." today á this mother of two is a para educator at lincoln elementary in mason city. she's been taking classes at niáacc, pursuing a psychology major. at last week's careánet conference in st louis á zavala received something she didn't expect á a full ride scholarship at regent university. she calls it a once in a lifetime opportunity. "i can't even put into words how special and important it was to me, and all the love and support that i felt there from people that didn't even know me. it was an incredible the center has applied for scholarships from careánet before á but this is the first time a local client has won. careánet has been handing out the scholarships for about 5 years.///
Mason City
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 50°
Albert Lea
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 54°
Austin
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 54°
Charles City
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 52°
Rochester
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 51°
A cooler Friday with a potential for storms Saturday night
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sports OT: Part 2

Image

Sports Overtime Part 1

Image

Forecast 2 9/13

Image

Furthering Her Education

Image

Justify drug test

Image

Taking an electric bus to school

Image

Car burglaries at Lime Creek Nature Center

Image

Southland Schools break ground on new k-12 school

Image

Food trucks raising money for Pine Island

Image

Weather Forecast 9/13

Community Events