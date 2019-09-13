Speech to Text for Furthering Her Education

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a mason city paraáeducator tested by tough times is getting a chance to further her education á thanks to the caring pregnancy center. kimt news 3's alex jirgens spoke to the recipent of a fulláride scholarship.xx x on the scene a woman that faced a life full of hardship is now able to further her education á thanks to a scholarship. abigail zavala has been tested by life. "i have had a lot of experience with different kinds of abuse, sexual abuse, domestic abuse." today á this mother of two is a para educator at lincoln elementary in mason city. she's been taking classes at niáacc, pursuing a psychology major. at last week's careánet conference in st louis á zavala received something she didn't expect á a full ride scholarship at regent university. she calls it a once in a lifetime opportunity. "i can't even put into words how special and important it was to me, and all the love and support that i felt there from people that didn't even know me. it was an incredible the center has applied for scholarships from careánet before á but this is the first time a local client has won. careánet has been handing out the scholarships for about 5 years.///