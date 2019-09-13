Speech to Text for Justify drug test

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

continuing coverage new developments tonight in a story reported by the new york times calling into question last year's triple crown victory by the talented horse justify, we're following up tonight and talking to an expert in testing racehorses for drugs and other substances. nat sot á he is immortal justify is the 13th triple crown winner. in june, 2018 justify became the 13th horse to take home the triple crown. the horse trained by bob baffert he showed me that he's a brilliant horse last night we told you about a report by the new york times award winning joe drape that justify failed a drug test that should have disqualified him weeks before the kentucky derby. (kentucky derby) nat sot: justify has won the kentucky derby the banned drug was scopolamine used to treat nausea and muscle spasms in humans. the report went on to say that the california horse racing board kept the test results secret and they took a month to confirm the results. (gfx out) but dr. mary scollay who is the executive director for a horse racing testing consortium says it is unlikely that any trainer would willingly give their horse scopolamine. mary scollay 217 i don't believe that there would be a reason to despite what dr. scollay saysááá an expert told the times the amount of scopolamine found in justify's was considered "excessive" and suggests "intentional intervention". for his partááá bob baffert is referring all questions to his attorney. the times joe drape is under fire from all corners of the horse racing industryááá but he and the times are standing by their reporting.