Speech to Text for Taking an electric bus to school

new at ten new at ten we're getting a look inside rochester public school's new electric bus. today á the district announced they will be piloting an electric school bus for the fall. it has all the safety features of a regular bus... it's just powered differently. and now we have a peek inside. kimt news 3's isabella basco joins us live with a look! isabella? george and katie á this is the first bus of any kind in rochester that is electric! a location manager with first student á the bus transportatio n provider á tells me why this is exciting for the district. rochester public schools is taking the driver's seat in using a sustainable mode of transportatio n. jon goetz says this bus isn't just good for the environment á it's also better for the students and the driver. "this is very unique, i've driven the bus in the yard here and it is so quiet. it's eerie how quiet it is, that oing on behind him and maybe monitor the kids better." in fact á when asked if rps would consider bringing more electric buses to town... goetz says "anything is possible." "there could be, technology moves by leaps and bounds. a couple of years ago, this wasn't even possible because of the battery technology wasn't there to power the school bus. now the power technology is so the electric bus will be used on a route until september 30th. live in rochester... ib..kimt news 3. thank you isabella. the electric bus will run 120 miles on a single charge. most of the