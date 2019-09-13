Speech to Text for Southland Schools break ground on new k-12 school

last year... voters in adams approved an 18.2 million dollar referendum to renovate and improve southland public schools' facilities. some of these improvements include a new commons area... renovating the school gym and a new science department. today we got a look inside the facilities with an alumni from southland public schools at a groundbreakin g ceremony. the building will combine elementary school students with middle and highá schoolers. the superintenden t says it will be much easier for the district to have all ages on one site. "with two sites there's just more duplication of efforts, we can eliminate some of that when we have one building, our transportatio n will be coming to one spot instead of two with the busáing. there's just going to be more things that are efficient. but also we've felt we were one community, one school." the anticipated opening date is the first