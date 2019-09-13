Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts

Southland Schools break ground on new k-12 school

The new school made possible by a referendum

Posted: Sep 13, 2019 6:43 PM
Updated: Sep 13, 2019 6:43 PM
Posted By: George Mallet

Speech to Text for Southland Schools break ground on new k-12 school

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

last year... voters in adams approved an 18.2 million dollar referendum to renovate and improve southland public schools' facilities. some of these improvements include a new commons area... renovating the school gym and a new science department. today we got a look inside the facilities with an alumni from southland public schools at a groundbreakin g ceremony. the building will combine elementary school students with middle and highá schoolers. the superintenden t says it will be much easier for the district to have all ages on one site. "with two sites there's just more duplication of efforts, we can eliminate some of that when we have one building, our transportatio n will be coming to one spot instead of two with the busáing. there's just going to be more things that are efficient. but also we've felt we were one community, one school." the anticipated opening date is the first
Mason City
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 58°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Broken Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 57°
Rochester
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 58°
A cooler Friday with a potential for storms Saturday night
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Southland Schools break ground on new k-12 school

Image

Food trucks raising money for Pine Island

Image

Weather Forecast 9/13

Image

Scholarship Offered to young mother in need

Image

Targets for Tatas

Image

Pouring the concrete

Image

Economic Development Workshop

Image

MercyOne Follow Up

Image

Flooding in Austin

Image

Rochester City Lines

Community Events