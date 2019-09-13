Clear
Food trucks raising money for Pine Island

High School fundraiser with a new approach

Posted By: George Mallet

right now... maybe a taco or a cupcake. sounds pretty good to me... well if you're going to the pine island high school football game tonight á your game night dinner can support local students. kimt news 3's annalise johnson joins us live from "friday night lights with the food trucks." live katie á george á i'm here in the pine island pool parking lot á just above the football field. right now á if you buy some grub from these 5 food trucks and cupcake tent á some of the proceeds will help send pine island seniors to college. < emily miller received a scholarship from the american legion women when she was a teen á and now (she wants to give more teens the same opportunity. she organized "friday night lights with the food trucks" á a game night event to show panther pride and give high schoolers an opportunity to further their education. "i wanted to return the favor to another child or a high schooler so that they could have the chance to move on and do what they wanted to do. if i didn't get that scholarship, i probably never would have pursued college after high school, so i'd like to give the opportunity to another high schooler to there's also an option to give a donation to the scholarship fund. live in pine island annalise johnson kimt news 3. thank you annalise. if tonight's fundraiser goes well á miller hopes to make the food trucks a pine island
A cooler Friday with a potential for storms Saturday night
