Speech to Text for Weather Forecast 9/13

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

welcome back! the weekend is finally here... whether you plan to check out some friday night football or maybe an apple orchard this weekend... you're proabbly curious about what the weather will be like... kimt stormteam 3 meteorologist sean macaday has the latest. it feels good to be writing about something other than showers and storms for a change... but now we've got to talk about the cool down. friday welcomes back a bit of fallá like air as temperatures struggle to climb near the seasonal norm today. temps will top off in the upper 60s alongside strong winds from the west gusting near 30 mph. drier air will be making a comeback, pushing dew points down and helping to clear skies, but some will still be battling cloud cover through portions of the day. by saturday, the sun will be shining and temperatures will begin to make a triumphant rebound. upper 70s return for saturday. our next chance for showers and storms heads in saturday night/sunday morning. the storm prediction center as of 12:30pm friday has marked the area for a "marginal" risk for severe weather on saturday night. high uncertainty in this forecast at this time. after the moments of rain, sun will return for sunday with temps climbing back into the 80s. the next work week looks to stay above average with temperatures maxing out in the low to mid 80s. today: partly to mostly cloudy/breezy highs: upper 60s winds: w 15á20, gusts near 30 mph tonight: decreasing clouds lows: low 50s winds: w 5á10 mph saturday: mostly sunny/storms late highs: upper 70s winds: s 10á20 mph saturday: mostly sunny/storms