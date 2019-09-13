Speech to Text for Targets for Tatas

news happening now happening now á people taking a shot at raising money to fight cancer. kimt news 3's annalise johnson joins us live in pine island for the american cancer society's rochester real men wear pink event. george á i'm here at "targets for tatas" á where people are spending the day shooting at clay pigeons to raise awareness and money for breast cancer research á treatment services á and risk reduction.xxx nat: jim nicholas is one of of rochester's real men who wear pink. "1 in 8 women will develop cancer of some type over their life. i lost my mother to cancer years ago and this is just a way to support the cause and hopefully end it." nat: he and others are grabbing guns á taking aim á nat and hitting clay pigeons to shoot down cancer at "targets for tatas" nat: nicholas and 13 other american cancer society's real men wear pink ambassadors have a goal of raising 3á thousand dollars by the end of october. he's raised about 800 dollars so far. "i think it's nice to see men jump behind it because it is something you primarily see affecting women. and being able to have that cause and being supported by a big group of men makes it a lot of fun." nat: shots fired today will help fund the american cancer society's fight against breast cancer with the power of pink. nat: 2 shots nicholas owns wildwood sports bar in rochester and is supplying the food for the festivities tonight. for the rest of the campaign á if you order food at wildwood á you can round up your check to donate the money to real men wear pink. live in rochester annalise johnson kimt news 3./// thank you annalise. kimt news 3's tyler utzka is a rochester real men wear pink ambassador. to help tyler reach his fundraising goal á you can write a check to the american cancer society and mail it to our kimt news 3 rochester studio./// new at five new tonight at five á rochester's last salvation army is closing it's