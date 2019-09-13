Speech to Text for Pouring the concrete

highá schoolers. it will unify the southland community. "there's always been a little bit of a separation just because we were in two buildings, not an emotional separation but just the fact we were separated geographically . having everyone in one spot is going to be a welcome addition and step in our history." the anticipated date for the opening of the new building is the first day of school next year./// continuing coverage kimt news 3 continues to follow progress toward a development expected to transform downtown mason city. and today á the river city renaissance project is one step closer to reality. kimt news 3's nick kruszalnicki is live in mason city to explain á nick? george á i was inside the new arena just a little bit ago, and you can tell incredible progress is being made. today they started pouring the concrete of the arena floor and crews are inside still leveling it out. xxx "the important thing is we're on schedule and we're looking good for making the arena available for hockey." city administrator aaron burnett says if things keep going smoothly, you could see the puck drop at a hockey game sometime in early december. the city is already beginning to organize a schedule for the arena, and according to burnett, there is some interest in hosting tournaments there. even though today's concrete work is a big step toward completion, there is still a lot of work to go. "i would say we're well over half, but there's a lot of work that goes in at the very end as far as those finishes in the bathrooms and the concessions areas, the seating around there will be more than hockey at the arena. burnett told me the city is working with niacc to bring some entertainment bookings in too á which means you might see your favorite group playing there next year. live in mason city, nick kruszalnicki, kimt news 3. thanks nick. the city plans on getting the rink iced up in about a month./// if you use public transportatio n in rochester