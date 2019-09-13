Clear
Economic Development Workshop

City leaders from across our area are getting a crash course in how to spark business growth in their communities. The Minnesota employment and economic development and the people's energy cooperative held a workshop.

city leaders from across our area are getting a crash course in how to spark business growth in their communities. the minnesota employement and economic development and the people's energy cooperative held a workshop. live káiámát news three's jeremiah wilcox joins us live... he attended the workshop jeremiah what were some take raquel i'm here in the rochester where the population has grown in the thousands in the last ten years. rochester is one of city's you can google and follow on social media... and that's what organizers at the economic development workshop in oronoco said is what leaders need to make their city thrive.xxx for city leaders it's all about growing the community pockets. todayáleaders spoke listened to courtney bergey swanson as she spoke about ways to leaders can spark growth. from addressing concerns like childcare and education... swanson says it's all about meeting the needs of residents. more communities are seeing more people move out..swanson says communities have to work together to look at economic development as a regional plan rather than individual. sot: trying to figure out how to work together and be more communicative and provide the resources that we all need. some of the other take aways were for communities to make sure leaders always communicate with members in the community to see what the town can do to improve the community. live in rochesterá jeremiah wilcox kimt thank you jeremiah, the next workshop will be next fall./// whether you
