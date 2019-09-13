Speech to Text for Flooding in Austin

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

all the rain we've seen has led to flooding in parts of our area. our kimt drone three captured this aerial view of flooding at driesner park in austin. you can see the trees á and a picnic area á are under water./// kimt news three's maleeha kamal is out taking a look at the damage. she's finding out á it may not be as bad as it looks.xxx i'm at driesner park and ask you can see there is a couple feet of water behind. while it may look bad the city engineer says this park is design to hold this much water. "cedar river is impacting a couple of roadways. its impacting a few structures, marcusen ball park and park structures things like that that are meant to flood.but its not having an impact but its not having an impact on residental areas which is a good thing. he says gauges show austin recieved closed to five inches of rain. nat: i"ts considered flooding." this type of flooding is something city leaders expect á and they're prepared for it. "so we have acquired somewhere around 275 homes and removed them from the flood plan and turned them into park area. so we have kind of flood proof those areas by acquiring those homes and allowing the water to come out of the riverbanks and not have any structural impact.' look live: lang says he anticiaptes the water will go down within the next day or democratic