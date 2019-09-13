Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts

Flooding in Austin

All the rain we've seen has led to flooding in parts of our area.

Posted: Sep 13, 2019 5:16 PM
Updated: Sep 13, 2019 5:16 PM
Posted By: Brianna Sitkowski

Speech to Text for Flooding in Austin

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

all the rain we've seen has led to flooding in parts of our area. our kimt drone three captured this aerial view of flooding at driesner park in austin. you can see the trees á and a picnic area á are under water./// kimt news three's maleeha kamal is out taking a look at the damage. she's finding out á it may not be as bad as it looks.xxx i'm at driesner park and ask you can see there is a couple feet of water behind. while it may look bad the city engineer says this park is design to hold this much water. "cedar river is impacting a couple of roadways. its impacting a few structures, marcusen ball park and park structures things like that that are meant to flood.but its not having an impact but its not having an impact on residental areas which is a good thing. he says gauges show austin recieved closed to five inches of rain. nat: i"ts considered flooding." this type of flooding is something city leaders expect á and they're prepared for it. "so we have acquired somewhere around 275 homes and removed them from the flood plan and turned them into park area. so we have kind of flood proof those areas by acquiring those homes and allowing the water to come out of the riverbanks and not have any structural impact.' look live: lang says he anticiaptes the water will go down within the next day or democratic
Mason City
Broken Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 65°
Albert Lea
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 61°
Austin
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 64°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 64°
Rochester
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 61°
A cooler Friday with a potential for storms Saturday night
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Targets for Tatas

Image

Pouring the concrete

Image

Economic Development Workshop

Image

MercyOne Follow Up

Image

Flooding in Austin

Image

Rochester City Lines

Image

3 Things to Watch

Image

Drone video: Austin flooding

Image

Ten candidates hit the debate stage

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Friday

Community Events