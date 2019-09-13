Speech to Text for Rochester City Lines

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a new option for transportatio n in the med city. starting on monday á rochester city lines will be testing out a new commuter bus service. it will take passengers between the downtown commuter transit hub á and three mayo clinic locations in the northwest part of town. live kimt news three's jeremiah wilcox joins us live in rochester. jeremiah á how will this new option work? xxx that's right raquel... i'm here on 41st street which is one of locations rochester city lines will have their extension routes. we've spoke about easing traffic in the downtown area... now there's one more option for commuters on the north part of town to leave their car keys at home.xxx the city of rochester is implementing plans to make transportatio n more conveinent and cut down on traffic woes. their ideaá mobility hubs... which is structured parking and transit stations coming together as one. rochester city lines will extend some of their routes this monday... departing from the new commuter transit hub to the north side of town. christian holter is the commuter services division manager at rochester city lines and says the new routes will better serve comuters looking to get around the medácity area. sot: having that reliable dependable source of transportatio n for their commute we know we have that reputation and we're confident we can build on that with these new extension routes. /// again the new routes start monday... and this is just a pilot that will run until the end of this year. i spoke to holter who says around december they will reevaulate if the new extension is working for commuters. live in rochesterá jeremiah wilcox kimt news 3./// thank you jeremiah. the extension will not impact fares or pricing for any routes./// also