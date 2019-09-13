Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts

Drone video: Austin flooding

Drone3 captured flooding Friday in Austin's Driesner Park.

Posted: Sep 13, 2019 1:58 PM
Updated: Sep 13, 2019 1:58 PM
Posted By: Jared Patterson
Mason City
Scattered Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 66°
Albert Lea
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 61°
Austin
Broken Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 64°
Charles City
64° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 64°
Rochester
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 59°
Tracking a cooler Friday with rebounding temperatures for the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Drone video: Austin flooding

Image

Ten candidates hit the debate stage

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Friday

Image

Pine Island AD to take responsibility for volleyball program

Image

Byron holds off Hayfield in HVL matchup

Image

Triple Crown Winner Tests Positive For Performance Enhancer

Image

Handling severe weather at school

Image

My Fair Trade

Image

Continuing coverage: repaving Federal Ave.

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 9/12

Community Events