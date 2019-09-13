Clear
Ten candidates hit the debate stage

Candidates hit the debate stage and there were several local watch parties in our area.

campaigning 2020 democratic candidates debated for three hours in houston thursday night. ten candidates qualified for the debate including former vice president joe biden, massachusetts senator elizabeth warren and minnesota senator amy klobuchar. issues discussed included healthcare reform, gun violence, trade and immigration. and several viewing parties were held in our area to watch the debate. the freeborn county gop was one of several groups that "because i like the results that he's getting, we have incredibly low unemployment rates for every demographic, we are actually getting results, he's a president we haven't had before, he does what he promises, whether you agree with him or disagree with him, you have to admit he is keeping his promises." <"i'd like to see someone much more presidential and with more compassion." the next round of debates will be october 15th
