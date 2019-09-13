Clear
Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Friday

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Friday

Posted: Sep 13, 2019 7:04 AM
Updated: Sep 13, 2019 7:04 AM
Posted By: Sara Knox

the time now is xx:xx. we get you a weather update every 10 minutes. kimt stormteam 3 meteorologist sara know has a look at your forecast... it feels good to be writing about something other than showers and storms for a change... but now we've got to talk about the cool down. friday welcomes back a bit of fallá like air as temperatures struggle to climb near the seasonal norm today. temps will top off in the upper 60s alongside strong winds from the west gusting near 30 mph. drier air will be making a comeback, pushing dew points down and helping to clear skies, but some will still be battling cloud cover through portions of the day. by saturday, the sun will be shining and temperatures will begin to make a triumphant rebound. upper 70s return for saturday. our next chance for showers and storms heads in saturday night/sunday morning. after the moments of rain, sun will return for sunday with temps climbing back into the 80s. the next work week looks to stay above average with temperatures maxing out in the low to mid 80s. today: partly to mostly cloudy/breezy highs: upper 60s winds: w 15á20, gusts near 30 mph tonight: partly cloudy lows: low 50s winds: w 5á15 mph saturday: mostly sunny/storms late highs: upper 70s
Mason City
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 56°
Albert Lea
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 54°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 57°
Charles City
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 57°
Rochester
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 56°
Tracking a cooler Friday with rebounding temperatures for the weekend
