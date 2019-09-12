Speech to Text for Pine Island AD to take responsibility for volleyball program

is continuing the coverage of the resignation of jessie mason as the pine island volleyball coach. here is what she says happened. she was called in for a reviewal on friday to addresses concerns from last season á then received a letter on tuesday stating how the meeting went and that she had to make a call on coaching by monday night. yesterday á she says she was notified that shew was being forced to resign. i wanted to hear the school's side á so i reached back out to lisa myraná schutte á the school's activities director á who was not able to comment on the exact details but did say quote á the activities director will be covering the leadership of the program which is me. i have 10 years expereince as a head volleyball coach á unquote. pine island lost tonight to kassoná mantorville á three to zero. the minnesota