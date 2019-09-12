Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts

Pine Island AD to take responsibility for volleyball program

Pine Island AD to take responsibility for the volleyball program

Posted: Sep 12, 2019 10:59 PM
Updated: Sep 12, 2019 10:59 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

Speech to Text for Pine Island AD to take responsibility for volleyball program

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

is continuing the coverage of the resignation of jessie mason as the pine island volleyball coach. here is what she says happened. she was called in for a reviewal on friday to addresses concerns from last season á then received a letter on tuesday stating how the meeting went and that she had to make a call on coaching by monday night. yesterday á she says she was notified that shew was being forced to resign. i wanted to hear the school's side á so i reached back out to lisa myraná schutte á the school's activities director á who was not able to comment on the exact details but did say quote á the activities director will be covering the leadership of the program which is me. i have 10 years expereince as a head volleyball coach á unquote. pine island lost tonight to kassoná mantorville á three to zero. the minnesota
Mason City
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 61°
Albert Lea
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 64°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 65°
Cooler and drier weather coming for Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Pine Island AD to take responsibility for volleyball program

Image

Byron holds off Hayfield in HVL matchup

Image

Triple Crown Winner Tests Positive For Performance Enhancer

Image

Handling severe weather at school

Image

My Fair Trade

Image

Continuing coverage: repaving Federal Ave.

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 9/12

Image

Click it or Ticket campaign boosts enforcement

Image

Constructing affordable townhomes in Rochester

Image

Liquor Store Compliance Checks

Community Events