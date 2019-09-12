Clear
Byron holds off Hayfield in HVL matchup

Posted: Sep 12, 2019 10:57 PM
Updated: Sep 12, 2019 10:57 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

káiámát news three sports director á kaleb gillock á was there and joins us now./// the vikings and the bears were neck and neck in the hávál standings entering tonight's matchup á making for a good one. so buckle in for this rollercoaster ride. we start in the first set á with the attack from rachel pack off the defender for the kill. but it's hard to get past the byron front row á makana schroeder with the block upfront á side out bears. and bears are strong right? so is sacia vanderpool á right through the middle for a kill. hayfield would keep it interesting á taylor burt with another kill here but byron would prevail on its home floor á three sets to one./// at the clear lake triangular á the mohawks defeated charles city two to zero and then turned around and beat clear lake two to one on its home floor. then in mitchell county á secondáranked osage swept 14th ranked north butler. and saint ansgar wins the top of iowa conference matchup over nashuaá plainfield á three sets to none./// káiámát news three sports is continuing the coverage
