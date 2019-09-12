Speech to Text for Triple Crown Winner Tests Positive For Performance Enhancer

for the sport of kings... and george has been following the story very closely á haven't you george? just months after dozens of thoroughbred racehorses died during santa anita park's winter meetáááá the validity of last year's triple crown championship by justify is suddenly in question. according to a report in the new york timesááá the horse tested positive for a performance enhancer called scolpolamine.x xx announcer/nat s 2:28 "he's just perfect... and now he's just immortal!!! it was the storybook ending to a perfect career. announcer/nat s 2:41( 2:13 justify comes roaring home.") "justify has done it." last spring, the flaming chestnut colt justify became the 13th horse to capture the triple crown. announcer/nat s (:07 in) "it was a very good beginning for justify." in each of his racesááá the well muscled horse uncoiled his massive stride... holding off the best three year olds in the world. tonightááá thoughááá the horse's triple crown victory is suddenly tarnished. the new york times award winning sports writer joe drape reports that weeks before the kentucky derby, justify failed the winner's drug test that followed his victory in the santa anita derby. if horse racing's rules had been followedááá the talented colt should not have been eligible to even run the kentucky derby. the times reports the california racing board took more than a month to confirm the drug testááá and instead of filing a public complaint as it usually doesááá the board moved to drop the caseáá entirely behind closed doors. despite flunking a test for a performance enhancer, the big colt became just the 13th triple crown winner in a hundred years. sot/bob baffert/justify 's trainer "it's a privelge to have a horse like this. we are the coach, but they are the athletics and the jockey's get it done." during justify's historic threeá yearáold campaignááá gregarious trainer bob baffert had all the time in the world for reporters. in the wake of the times report, though, baffert is silent. his kentucky attorney craig robertson is doing all the talking. craig robertson / baffert's attorney "my hope is, is that when everyone takes the time to review all of the facts and not just the sensational article that late today, baffert issued a statement attributing the positive test to hay contaminated with jimsonweed. i spoke with a large animal veterinarian, though, who tells me when horses consume hay contaminated with jimsonweed they end up with intestinal paralysisááá and other symptoms which would make winning a grade one stakes race unlikely.///