Handling severe weather at school

Rochester Public Schools decided to hold students during the storms and that had some parents confused and concerned.

Posted: Sep 12, 2019 10:43 PM
Updated: Sep 12, 2019 10:43 PM
Posted By: Katie Lange

at ten.... today's severe weather had an unexpected impact on rochester parents. one even reaching out to kimt news 3 to voice concern. rochester public schools decided to hold students during the storms... stopping one parent from being able to pick his kid up on time. chris bauman's daughter goes to george gibbs elementary school. he says he was disappointed that rápás made the decision to hold students at the last minute since it scared many parents who weren't able to get to their kids. xxx "i walk up to the door and staff says we cannot take our kids home. as a parent that's very upsetting, other parents were there and were very upset. a couple of parents in tears and very panicked. many parents were panicked and confused." bauman says he just hopes this will
