My Fair Trade

The new store has officially opened in Mason City

Posted: Sep 12, 2019 10:41 PM
Updated: Sep 12, 2019 10:41 PM
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

have you ever wondered about the products you buy and how they are made? a new store in mason city is answering that very question. my fair trade opened up a week ago in downtown. the boutique sells everything from clothing to tea and even soaps which are, as they put it, ethicallyá sourced. those items are made by workers in thirdáworld countries who are treated fairly and paid a decent wage. so when we go to the store and we buy something for four dollars, someone on the other end had to pay for that discount for us. so, it started becoming important for me to know where the things i was purchasing for my family came from. it has always been a dream of schreck's to open a store like this. she says with the growth in downtown mason city á it was the right time to do so./// the numbers are in á and people in our area
