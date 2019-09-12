Speech to Text for Continuing coverage: repaving Federal Ave.

been released./// continuing coverage kimt news 3 continues to follow a reá paving project on a major mason city stretch of road. now á the iowa department of transportatio n wants input from residents. kimt news 3's nick kruszalnicki is live in mason city to tell us more, nick? right behind me is south federal avenue. in 2024 the iowa dáoát will begin repaving this stretch of highway and tonight they were asking residents how they think the road should be configured.xxx "the reason we are looking at this road right now is the pavement needs to be reconstructed . its lived its useful life and it's time to get out in front of it and make the reconstructio n a priority." because of the repaving, iowa dot is looking at changing how the lanes are configured on federal avenue from 6th street south to 27th street southwest. tonight the department held a public meeting to get input from residents. "what we are doing now is giving people the options that we are looking at for moving forward for this project in 2024 and we've got three different proposals out on displays right now." one proposal is to keep the road at four lanes. the two other proposals involve 3álane and 5álane options, both with a turn lane. steven vansteenhuyse (vanásteená house), mason city's director of development services, says it's too early to tell which option would be best for federal avenue. "i think that the 3álane section on north federal has worked very well, it might work here as well also, but again i want to wait and see what the study determines." no matter what the state decides, vansteenhuyse thinks repaving federal avenue will have a positive impact on the businesses and homes nearby. "the better that the public realm looks, that inspires people on the private side to also fix up their properties and try to make things look better. if i own a home or a business on a ratty old road, why should i fix up my place if the state won't or the city won't do opinions were mixed on which option was best for federal avenue. some residents think it should stay four lanes á like the way it is now á because drivers are already used to it being that way. live in mason city, nick kruszalnicki, kimt news 3.//// thanks nick. if you missed tonight's public meeting, you can still make a comment on the project online. visit our website at kimt dot com and click on this story á under the local news tab./// how are the products you use on a daily basis made...