Speech to Text for Click it or Ticket campaign boosts enforcement

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

law á but not (everyone is following it. in minnesota á 93% of people wear their seatbelts. to get that number to 100 percent á 300 minnesota law enforcement agencies are enforcing a click it or ticket campaign this month. so if you don't usually wear your seat belt á it's a good time to start. kimt news 3's annalise johnson joins us live. live annalise á do you buckle up? xxx katie á george á buckling up is the first thing i do when i get into any vehicle. it's a good habit that can not only help you avoid a ticket á but can save your life.xxx "do you wear your seat belt? yes." jean maijala (myáuhála) á says buckling up is a no brainer. "it's frustrating because it's so easy just to buckle up." even if you think you're a good driver á minnesota state patrol sergeant troy christianson says it's best nat: to click it. "other people on the roadway could possibly be distracted or impaired, so they could actually run into you, so a lot of people think they're safe drivers so they don't need to buckle up, but it's not only just your driving, it's everybody else's driving around you." not wearing your seat belt or failing to properly secure a child in a car seat can earn you a citation. nat children 4 foot 9 or shorter also need to be in the back seat in a booster seat... (not in the front seat. "if they're not sitting properly in the front seat area, then the airbag, when its deployed, will be hitting them harder than it should and they can actually slip out of their seat belts." maijala has grandkids á and says she's diligent about car seat safety. "it's the safe thing to do. the rules are different now. i have little grandsons so they're more strict but it's like when you know better you do better."/// the 100 deadliest days on the road á memorial day through labor day á may be over á but the danger is never gone. if something unexpected hits your car á like a drunk driver or a deer á your seat belt can be the difference between life and death. live in rochester annalise johnson kimt news 3./// thank you annalise. the extra enforcement is september 16 through the 28th./// it's