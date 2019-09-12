Clear
Constructing affordable townhomes in Rochester

Affordable housing has been an ongoing challenge in the area

construction begins today on a new affordable housing project in rochester. crews will work throughout the winter to complete the "villas of valleyside" by the end of the year or early 2020. when finished á 12 townhomes will be ready for families to move in. jennifer woodford is president of rochester area foundation. she explains first homes á a rochester area foundation initiative á received a nearly 1.75 million dollar grant from the minnesota housing and greater minnesota housing finance agency to expand its community land trust. in rochester's affordable housing crisis á the community land trust gives more people the opportunity to live in an affordable home. one of the most important things for an individual or a family is where you lay your head at night. having a home. having a stable place to live. we unfortunately in rochester have a terrific shortage of affordable housing. the townhomes are work force priced and are expected to cost around 160 thousand dollars to the low 2 hundred thousand dollars.
