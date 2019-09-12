Clear
Liquor Store Compliance Checks

Posted: Sep 12, 2019 5:51 PM
Updated: Sep 12, 2019 5:51 PM
Posted By: Brianna Sitkowski

law enforcement agencies routinely do liquor compliance checks at businesses. nine out of thirty businesses recently checked for compliance in olmsted county á failed those checks. kwik trip locations in byron and stewartville failed to check for id's. we reached out to all nine locations that failed the check... a handful attributing their flunking to a simple mistake. olmsted county captain scott behrns says selling liquor to minors is serious stuff.
