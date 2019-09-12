Speech to Text for United Way's Day of Action

is the united way's day of action, where people acorss the country are encouraged to volunteer and make a difference in peoples lives. kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan joins us live now at the new healing touch spa inside of the new hilton hotel in rochester... brooke? katie, the jeremiah prorgam is a service in the rochester community that provides support to single mothers. and today the orchid salon and spa is giving free services to those single mothers. "do you like that color? sure, alright!" these single mothers and many more, are getting pampered today. "it feels awesome." sarah is a jeremiah program participant... a project providing support to single mothers in the community. "they provide a great fellowship and community first and foremost where everyone is even. there's no judgements. it's great. we're all going through the same struggles so we connect on that level." so when mary jo, the owner of healing touch salon and spa, heard that the united way was seeking volunteers, she knew she wanted to offer free salon services. "so i got a call and said that the jeremiah project was happy to do that which was perfect for me because i am a single mother and i love the jeremiah project so it was a perfect match " mary jo knows first hand, how special it feels to be reciving support. "i was on welfare early on when i was a single mom and moved to rochester so i know having that support just makes a huge support to people." sarah tells me that knowing the community has her back means the world to her. "so many people contribute and donate and help with their time, it shows us that they believe in us. that's awesome the jeremiah program is having their gala on october 11th right here at the hilton. live in rochester brooke mckivergan kimt news 3 thank you brooke. there are dozens of groups volunteering through our community, but the united way encourages everyone to get out to volunteer even after the day of action