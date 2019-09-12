Clear
New Firefighters joining Rochester Fire Department

Follow their journey in a 10 week training program

Posted: Sep 12, 2019 5:46 PM
Updated: Sep 12, 2019 5:46 PM
Posted By: Alex Sina

5 new rochester fire fighters will be serving our community. the fall rookie academy with the rochester fire department is kicking off today. all of the new recruits already have their state firefighter 1, and 2 certifications, and their national eámát certification. the 10áweek program will be a hands on training where they'll be working with all of the agencies in the area, and preparing for anything that may happen. among all of the important training, those with the department say the new recruits are also becoming part of the family.xxx "to come in cold day one and have to make yourself fit in to that family is difficult. this 10 week transition where you get to work with those folks 3á4 hours, we get to know you, you get to know us... and it also builds a level of trust that's very important in our job." the fire department is going to let us know when the recruits will be doing trainings like extrications and rope training, so stay with kimt as we follow these new firefighters through their journey.///
