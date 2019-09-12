Speech to Text for High Intensity Drug Trafficking

story./// it's a story we continue to follow. local law enforcement agencies fighting the drug epidemic in our communities. earlier this year á we told you that an application had been filed to designate olmsted county as a "high intensity drug trafficking area." nowáwe're learning the national drug policy is approving the application. live káiámát news three's jeremiah wilcox joins us live at the olmsted county government center.... jeremiah what does this mean?xxx that's right raquel it's not a glamorous title... but here at the government center the rápá d and the sheriff's department are hoping beng designated as a high intensity drug trafficking area will help get more federal funding to provide more resources to combat drug use.xxx sot: it confirms we have a big problem here. vo:a growing issue plauging southern minnesota. sot: narcotics guys buying an ounce or gram and things like that or a few ounces here and there and that was a big deal and they would run those cases up and charge people and now it's pounds. vo:nowáthe federal government recongized olmsted county as a high intensity drug trafficking area. to earn that title... law enforcement must prove their community is an area where drugs is a serious problem. sot: we need help and so it's great we're going to get help on the other end we got a huge problem and we need support now from the federal government as well as our regional partners to help find a way to get this stopped. vo:there are other counties in minnestoa with a similar title. in the twin cities area... five counties including dakota, washington and ramsey are considered "high intensity drug trafficking areas." with this title comes funding to fight drug activity. sot: so gives us better access federal i spoke to the sheriff and police department and they tell me that the potential funding doesn't mean more deputies and officers are going to join. live in rochester... jeremiah wilcox kimt news 3./// thank you jeremiah, someone from the agency will come to olmsted county within the next month to discuss more funding resources.///