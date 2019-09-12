Speech to Text for Free bike sharing program sees spike in users

feel like you've seen more people riding orang bikes in rochester, you probably have.... that's because rochester's free bike sharing program is seeing more users than it ever has. the bikes can be found outside the library, in peace plaza, or at city hall. the bikes came last year... and are at an all time high in people using them. the library has 17 bikes... and library employee heather adamson says they have more people looking to check out bikes than available. from may to august, there were 530 check outs form the library location alone! the success means everything to adamson. it's been outstanding to see how it's grown and how much it's needed in the community. adamson credits the success to a number of factors including good weather, a new electric bike