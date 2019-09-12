Speech to Text for Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

is xx:xx. we get you a weather update every 10 minutes. kimt stormteam 3 meteorologist sara know has a look at your forecast... a flash flood watch has been issued for the majority of the viewing area as periods of heavy rain are expected to last throughout the day. one last round of strong to severe storms will race in thursday afternoon into thursday night alongside the excessive rainfall threat. by friday, a dramatic shift in the weather pattern heads our way. fall makes a brief comeback as temperatures look to top off in the upper 60s alongside strong winds from the west. this will be due to a passing cold front that will also be responsible for pushing away leftover rain and storms from the work week. our next chance for showers and storms heads in saturday night/sunday morning, but the weekend also brings a very impressive rebound as temps climb back into the 80s under mostly sunny skies for the rest of sunday. the next work week looks to stay above average with temperatures maxing out in the low to mid 80s. today: periods of showers & storms/cloudy highs: mid 70s to low 80s winds: se 10á15, gusts near 30 mph tonight: tapering showers & storms/mostly cloudy/gradua l clearing lows: mid 50s winds: wsw 10á 15, gusts near 25 mph friday: partly sunny/breezy highs: upper