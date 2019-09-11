Speech to Text for Carillon Commemorating Victims of 9/11

the med city marked the september 11th anniversary with a concert of sorts. this is austin ferguson. he plays the keháruhálon 7 days a week... but the bells ringing through rochester today are special. austin played from from noon to 1 honoring all of the lives lost in the 9á11 attacks. the bell tolled 102 times signifying each minute between the north tower being hit and its eventual collapse. xxx "it's humbling and it just makes you feel good to know that something so small im doing that affects so many people. the carillon is sort of the voice of mayo clinic in a way. it always has been since it was installed in the 20s." the next big concert will be on monday when mayo will be celebrating the the kehá ruhálon's 91st birthday.